Neha Sharma takes a dig at Ananya Panday: None of her film promos excite me

Actor Neha Sharma who has films like Tum Bin, Crook, and more in her career graph enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has now taken a sly dig at Liger actress Ananya Panday in her recent interview. Neha Sharma said that she is not interested in watching any of Ananya Panday’s films. Neha added that she ‘religiously’ watches trailers but none of the promos featuring Ananya looked exciting enough to her. Neha was asked what comes to her mind when she hears Ananya’s name. “Honestly, no offence, but I don’t watch too many films and I don’t think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film.

But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film,” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan. “Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now,” she added.Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Her upcoming films include Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Currently, Neha is gearing up for the release of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be out on Zee5 this Friday. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.