Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar announce first pregnancy with special post: Junior coming this 2022

Actor couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sagar on Friday announced that they are expecting their first child. They took to Instagram to make the announcement with a special picture.Nikitin and Kratika have been married for six years now and are all set to embrace parenthood. Nikitin was last seen in Shershaah with Sidharth and Kiara. In an interview with The Times of India, Kratika opened up about the most awaited phase of her life and revealed how excited she and Nikitin are.

Revealing how excited Nikitin is to become a father, Kratika said, "Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon. This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this."Kratika further revealed that her in-laws are treating her like a queen and are very excited to become grandparents. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikitin will be seen next on the big screen in Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will be released in theatres on November 26, 2021.