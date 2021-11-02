'No one's allowed to say what they really think': Madonna talks about cancel culture

American singer-songwriter Madonna is someone who has never shied away from speaking her mind out. In a new interview with playwright Jeremy O. Harris for a magazine, the singer recently got candid about cancel culture.

According to Fox News, the 63-year-old explained, "It's interesting because peace is subjective. The way people think about the pandemic, for instance, that the vaccination is the only answer or the polarization of thinking you're either on this side or the other. There's no debate, there's no discussion."

As per the star, she's not afraid to disturb the peace, she said, "That's something I want to disturb. I want to disturb the fact that we're not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job [as artists] is to disturb the status quo. The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening."

"No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being cancelled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason," continued Madonna.

Madonna said it's more important to speak up than to remain silent, even if people disagree with you. "The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is. We're giving it power by shutting the f--- up completely," she said.

The star also discussed ageism in Hollywood. Madonna stressed that retirement is the last thing on her mind these days. "I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth," said the 'Material Girl' singer.

She added, "I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.' And it was COVID that shut us down in Paris when we still had 10 days left of shows and I was going to keep going. I didn't care how much it hurt."

Madonna has no qualms about staying busy. In September 2020, Universal Pictures announced that the studio is developing a film about the pop star. The singer will direct and co-write with 'Juno' scribe Diablo Cody. She previously directed the 2008 British drama 'Filth and Wisdom' and the 2011 period piece 'W.E'.

As per Fox News, the pop icon revealed the last thing she wants to do is hang up the microphone. She has sold 335 million records worldwide in her career. Madonna's last album was 2019's 'Madame X'.

( With inputs from ANI )

