Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd lead 2021 American Music Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) have been announced, with Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd leading the pack.

As per Variety, show producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced the nominations recently. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the list with seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.

Rodrigo is nominated in the artist, favourite female pop artist and new artist of the year, while her song 'Drivers License' is up for favourite trending song, music video and pop song. Also, her album 'Sour' is up for favourite pop album.

Rodrigo could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee if she earns five of her seven awards. Along with Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who won last year, are up for artist of the year.

In the male pop artist category, 2020 winner Justin Bieber faces off against Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, last year's female pop artist Swift is up against Rodrigo, Grande, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

Along with his artist and male pop artist of the year nominations, The Weeknd is also up for favourite male R&B artist, along with favourite music video and favourite pop song for 'Save Your Tears' and favourite Latin song for his 'Hawai' collaboration with Maluma. And Swift, who took home three awards last year, may once again break her own record for most AMA wins of all time. She currently holds the record with 32 wins.

Among first-time nominees, Rodrigo is joined by the likes of Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and 24kGoldn. Last year, Swift, Bieber, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay tied for the most awards won, with three each.

Here's the full list of nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande BTS Drake Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn Giveon Masked Wolf Olivia Rodrigo The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood' Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI' Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy' Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More' Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon 'Peaches'

FAVOURITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks 'Buss It' Maneskin 'Beggin'Megan Thee Stallion 'Body' Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license' Popp Hunna 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette)'

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open' Cardi B 'Up' Lil Nas X 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license' The Weeknd 'Save Your Tears'

FAVOURITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Lil Nas X The Weeknd

FAVOURITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande Doja Cat Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR BTS Glass Animals Maroon 5 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVOURITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, PositionsDua Lipa, Future NostalgiaOlivia Rodrigo, SOURTaylor Swift, evermoreThe Kid LAROI, F-- LOVE

FAVOURITE POP SONG

BTS 'Butter' Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More' Dua Lipa 'Levitating' Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license' The Weeknd & Ariana Grande 'Save Your Tears (Remix)'

FAVOURITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean Luke Bryan Luke Combs *Morgan Wallen

FAVOURITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood Gabby Barrett Kacey Musgraves Maren Morris Miranda Lambert

FAVOURITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Lady A Old Dominion Zac Brown Band

FAVOURITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton - Starting OverGabby Barrett - GoldmineLee Brice - Hey WorldLuke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVOURITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over' Chris Young & Kane Brown 'Famous Friends' Gabby Barrett 'The Good Ones' Luke Combs 'Forever After All' Walker Hayes 'Fancy Like'

FAVOURITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake Lil Baby Moneybagg Yo Polo G Pop Smoke

FAVOURITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B Coi Leray Erica Banks Megan Thee Stallion Saweetie

FAVOURITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake - Certified Lover BoyJuice WRLD - Legends Never DieMegan Thee Stallion - Good NewsPop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonRod Wave - SoulFly

FAVOURITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B 'Up' Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV 'Lemonade' Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK 'Calling My Phone' Polo G 'RAPSTAR' Pop Smoke 'What You Know Bout Love'

FAVOURITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown Giveon Tank The Weeknd Usher

FAVOURITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Jhene Aiko SZA

FAVOURITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat - Planet HerGiveon - When It's All Said And Done... Take TimeH.E.R. - Back of My MindJazmine Sullivan - Heaux TalesQueen Naija - missunderstood

FAVOURITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open' Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy' Giveon 'Heartbreak Anniversary' H.E.R. 'Damage' Jazmine Sullivan 'Pick Up Your Feelings'

FAVOURITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny J Balvin Maluma Ozuna Rauw Alejandro

FAVOURITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G Natti Natasha ROSALIA

FAVOURITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado La Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho Los Dos Carnales

FAVOURITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny - EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDOKali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)KAROL G - KG0516Maluma - PAPI JUANCHORauw Alejandro - Afrodisiaco

FAVOURITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI' Bad Bunny x ROSALIA 'LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE' Farruko 'Pepas' Kali Uchis 'telepatia' Maluma & The Weeknd 'Hawai (Remix)'

FAVOURITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR All Time Low Foo Fighters Glass Animals Machine Gun Kelly

FAVOURITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN Carrie Underwood Elevation Worship Lauren Daigle Zach Williams

FAVOURITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Maverick City Music Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVOURITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta ILLENIUM Marshmello Regard Tiesto

The fan-voted award is set to air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 on ABC.

