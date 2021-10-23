Paramvir Singh Cheema reveals best tip he got in 'Tabbar'

Mumbai, Oct 23 Young actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays a police officer in the latest released web series 'Tabbar', has shared how he has got one of the best acting tips from veteran actor Pavan Malhotra.

Sharing the anecdote, Paramvir said: "I am playing police in the show. One day we were doing this scene where I had to shoot from a gun. My eyes would automatically shut when I would fire from the gun.

"So, Pavan sir came to me with this trick, telling me to clinch my teeth while shooting as that would help my eyes stay open. He also told me to hold my breath after firing the bullet and that advice helped me a lot. We became so comfortable that I would cry on his chest and I saw him as my 'chacha' only, and that is why during my breakdown scene, I felt it from my heart."

Paravir said he is thankful to Pavan for helping him.

"Even when we were doing scenes that he wasn't in, he would come to give us cues. Once in a rehearsal, I wasn't getting enough light so he moved himself a bit to make space for me to get into the light. He taught me a lot and treated me like his child. So, I am very thankful to Pavan sir," he added.

The story of the web series 'Tabbar' is set in Punjab and it revolves around the family of Omkar, Sargun and their sons.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, the show also features Supriya Pathak, Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora, Nupur Nagpal and Sahil Mehta.

'Tabbar' is streaming on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor