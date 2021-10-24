Parineeti Chopra talks about her decade-long journey in Bollywood

New Delhi, Oct 24 Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Bollywood in 2011 with 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. The actress has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry and says she did not want it to be any other way.

"I think I had a dream launch. I have had an amazing career. It's the same as an amazing life. You have to have high highs and low lows. You have to have successes and failures. Joys and pain. You have to make a life and it is the same thing in your career," Parineeti said in a conversation with .

"To have a full career, you should see all aspects of it. In front of the camera, behind the camera, you should see hit films, flop films, you should see failure...all sorts of experiences should be there," added the actress.

Parineeti, who had three back-to-back hit releases such as 'The Girl On The Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar', ]agrees that she has had her shares of hits and misses but that has what has made her the actress she is today.

She said: "From that point of view, I have had so many different experiences from the times I have started. It has been amazing. I wouldn't have been the actor that I am today if it wasn't like that."

Now, Parineeti is looking forward to 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and is busy shooting in Nepal for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchaai', which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

