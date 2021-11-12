Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum

American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum. The two wed in a ceremony on Thursday, November 11.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Hilton's mom and dad, Kathy and Rick, as well as her wedding guests, were photographed arriving at the venue, her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate, ahead of the special day. Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts and Bebe Rexha were among the star-studded guest list.

Hilton and Reum have been together since late 2019. On February 17, 2021, Hilton took to Twitter on her 40th birthday to share that they were engaged. "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she tweeted alongside a video slideshow of images from the proposal.

"This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. & I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," she continued.

According to her website, where she posted more photos from the big proposal, Reum shocked the reality TV star and business mogul during a pre-dinner walk on the beach.

"It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends," she wrote.

As per Fox News, the two fended off pregnancy rumours over the summer, but the star confirmed online that she and Reum are "waiting until after the wedding" to have children.

( With inputs from ANI )

