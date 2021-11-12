Paris Hilton ties the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony

American socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate. The ceremony was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names in attendance. Paris confirmed the news on Instagram and shared a photo of her custom Oscar de la Renta bridal gown. She wrote, “My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum." In the picture, she flashed her impressive engagement ring at the camera as she held her veil over her face.

Paris and Carter announced they were engaged in February after more than a year of dating. "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," Paris added.Paris Hilton's bridesmaids were Halle Hammond, Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff (who is the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), aunt Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah.

