Prabhas' gripping narration introduces his character from 'Radhe Shyam'

Hyderabad, Oct 23 Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most awaited movies in the country right now, keeping the 'Baahubali' star's pan-India fame in consideration.

On the occasion of his birthday on Saturday, the makers of his upcoming thriller 'Radhe Shyam' have unveiled the most-awaited glimpse, introducing 'Vikramaditya'.

Prabhas plays a very interesting role in 'Radhe Shyam', as the teaser reveals the idiosyncrasy of 'Vikramaditya', who is a palmist. Prabhas is seen uttering a series of riddles, as he hints at his wisdom in the teaser.

With engrossing visuals featuring Prabhas in uber-cool looks and unconventional narrative, the teaser establishes heavy hype around its release.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde appear in classic roles in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Touted to be a romantic drama with remarkable twists and turns, 'Radhe Shyam' also features other aspects of entertainment with thrill elements imbibed in it. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is to appear in a significant role in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Slated for its worldwide release on January 14, 2022, 'Radhe Shyam' is to lock horns with Telugu biggies in the Sankranti race.

'Radhe Shyam' is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced under the popular banner - UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, RRR and Bangarraju are slated for their releases along with Radhe Shyam, this Sankranti.

Prabhas is also to appear in 'Salaar', which is being directed by Kannada's top director Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame. Prabhas has a couple of big-budget movies including Om Raut's 'Adipurush' in the coming days.

