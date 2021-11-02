Prabhu Deva's unit shoots at scenic Aagaya Gangai waterfalls

Chennai, Nov 2 The unit of actor Prabhu Deva's upcoming film that is being directed by Pa Vijay has done something that most other film units haven't thought of doing before.

They have managed to shoot at the scenic Aagaya Gangai waterfalls in Kollimalai hills.

Kollimalai, a hilly region, was ruled by the great king Valvil Ori, one of the seven great philanthropists recorded in Tamil history. Known as Kurinji land in Tamil literature, Kollimalai is home to sages.

Locals believe that powerful deities including Lord Periyannan, Goddess Ettukai Durgai and Lord Arappaleeswarar dwell here.

Therefore, not many film shoots have been held in these parts.

A special attraction of the place is the 1,500-foot-long Aagaya Gangai waterfalls. The speciality of this waterfalls is that it is not visible from any part of the hills and can be seen only after climbing down 1,250 narrow steps.

In fact, the full view of the falls can be enjoyed only when one reaches the last step.

It is here that the unit of the film, which features Prabhu Deva and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, managed to shoot after getting necessary permissions.

Produced by K Murugan of MS Movies and directed by Pa Vijay, the film is a crime-horror-thriller.

Sources close to the unit say that to reach the shooting spot, the cast and the crew, comprising over 300 people, had to start at 5 a.m. They had to negotiate huge rocks, wind and rain, while carrying heavy technical equipment required for the shoot.

The unit managed to reach the waterfalls by around 11 a.m. after quite a bit of struggle. They eventually managed to complete the shoot successfully.

