Priyanka Chopra pens a sweet birthday wish for her niece Valentina

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Story is proof of the fact that even kids enjoy her company.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing application and penned an adorable birthday wish for her niece Valentina.

"How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Priyanka posted a picture of her giving a piggyback ride to the little one.

Valentina is Priyanka's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy working on the Russo Brothers' spy series 'Citadel', which also stars 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden.

( With inputs from ANI )

