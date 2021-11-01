Priyanka, Sophie Turner come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2021 12:15 PM2021-11-01T12:15:08+5:302021-11-01T12:25:06+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 1 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and ...
Mumbai, Nov 1 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner as they had a reunion of sorts while attending the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on streaming platform Netflix.
Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.
The Indian actress is seen taking a selfie while posing with Danielle and Sophie, their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what's happening on stage.
She captioned it: "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!"
She also shared a candid picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories and called it "My happy place".
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app