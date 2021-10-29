Puneet Rajkumar Death: Liquor shops to remain shut till 31st midnight

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, the 29th of October. The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he complained of chest pains and was later rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit but despite the aggressive efforts of the medical staff, he remained non-responsive.

The 46-year-old actor was pronounced dead at 2:30 pm. Meanwhile, in a latest update, Liquor shops in Bengaluru will remain shut till 31st October. The actor's mortal remains were said to have been brought home from Vikram Hospital before taking them to the Kantheerava Stadium. In his pursuits to control the proceedings, Karnataka C.M. Basavaraj Bommai has requested fans and the general public to maintain decorum. The last rites Puneeth will be performed with State honours.