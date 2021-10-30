Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Jr NTR cries inconsolably during last rites

Jr NTR paid his last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon. His body, wrapped in tricolour, has been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for fans and well-wishers to pay homage. Pictures and videos being shared online showed Jr NTR crying inconsolably. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet also came to pay their last respects.

The state government has announced that Puneeth's last rites will be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, the 29th of October. The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he complained of chest pains and was later rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit but despite the aggressive efforts of the medical staff, he remained non-responsive. The 46-year-old actor was pronounced dead at 2:30 pm on the 29th of October, 2021.