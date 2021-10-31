Puneeth Rajkumar's family thanks govt, fans, and police force for support

Puneet Rajkumar's family thanked the government, the large police force deployed, and also the fans for their continued support through the last two days. According to an IANS report, the family came out thanking everyone involved, especially the government, for all the arrangements and also allowing for the last rites to be performed with full state honors. The top officials of the govt., including CM Basavaraj Bommai, have striven hard over the past two days to prepare the most suited send-off to Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were kept at the Kantheerava Stadium till the early hours of Sunday, 31st of October.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was fondly called Appu by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). The actor won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.