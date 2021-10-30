Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be held today evening amidst tight security arrangements

The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar are expected to be performed on Saturday, Bengaluru Police commissioner said, adding, the final call about the funeral will be taken by his family. “On the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself,” news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant as saying. It was reported that the family was awaiting the return of Puneeth's daughter Vanditha from the United States.

The mortal remains were brought to the Kantheerava Stadium last evening for the general public to pay its respects. Considering the frenzy beforehand, the govt. had deployed over 6000 police personnel, 40 KSRP platoons along with city armed reserve and RAF who stood in the guard of the large stadium and the massive crowd. A procession shall begin around 3 pm tentatively today with the mortal remains from the stadium to reach the Kanteerava studio for the final rites.For the unversed, Puneet died of a massive heart attack following a two-hour workout in the gym, leaving his fans and colleagues stunned and grief-stricken. Soon after the news of Puneeth's demise emerged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other political leaders paid homage to the actor.

