R Balki wraps shooting of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'

Ace filmmaker R Balki, on Wednesday wrapped the shooting of his upcoming next 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film's co-writer Raja Sen shared a picture with Balki and wrote, "And it's a wrap. #CHUP #RBalki."

Actor Pooja Bhatt also re-tweeted a fan's post that shared pictures from the wrap-up party.

'Chup: Revenge of Artist' was announced on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary in October.

According to Balki, the film is an ode to the "sensitive artist".

"Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

The film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor