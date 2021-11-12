Raftaar, Rashmeet to appear in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Nov 12 Popular rapper Raftaar and singer Rashmeet Kaur will be seen making a special appearance in the Karva Chauth-centric episode of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

The serial has seen Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) tying the knot. Along with them, their siblings Akshay (Pranav Misshra) and Shivina (Sneha Namanandi) have also gotten married.

To celebrate their first Karva Chauth, Raftaar and Rashmeet will perform their latest track 'Ghana Kasoota'.

Talking about the song, how it is related to the upcoming episode of the show, Raftaar said: "The song 'Ghana Kasoota' fits in beautifully with the show's narrative. This is the first time I have integrated my non-film music in a television series and I am mighty excited. Just like the song, which is all about living life to its fullest, being grateful for being alive and regaling in the feeling of being awesome, my on-air appearance leverages those feelings during that particular scene."

He added: "I am extremely happy to align forces along with my 'Kalamkaar' associate Rashmeet Kaur on a show that is quite contemporary and has won the hearts of many. I am happy that my song resonates with the viewers of the show and has been received well." Kalamkaar Music is the music label launched by Raftaar, which is the stage name of Dilin Nair.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor