Rajit Dev shares his take on working in the latest track 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Mumbai, Nov 6 Choreographer Rajit Dev talks about his latest track 'Bijlee Bijlee' which was shot in Moscow. According to him, it was a great experience of traveling abroad after the lockdown.

He choreographed it without using any specific dance style.

Dev said: "We shot 'Bijlee Bijlee' in Moscow in September. I got to travel abroad after the lockdown so this itself was a great thing. The experience was great. Our director sent me the song and explained his story line. That was enough for me to get into the groove. I decided to make the steps easier so I didn't focus on a particular style."

Dev is known for his music videos like 'Chhod denge' with Nora Fatehi and as an actor alongside Divya Agarwal in Vishal Dadlania's song titled, 'Kareeb'.

His recent song is 'Bijlee Bijlee' starring Harrdy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari. Singer B Praak has given his voice for the song and Arvindr Khaira has directed it.

He adds how he was keen on Harrdy's look in the song: "I wanted Harrdy to look cool and he's done it very nicely. It was Palak Tiwari's debut in a music video so we rehearsed with both of them for three days and she was a pleasant surprise. I must say she is very talented."

Speaking about his association with the director, Arvindr Rajit shared: "I think this is the fourth video with Arvindr. He's a very easy person to work with and what I like about him is the clarity in his storytelling.

"The best part of our association is he always has ears for my ideas and goes with my instincts. That probably makes us a great team. Both Harrdy and Palak has created a great chemistry on screen."

So, when Rajit directed a music video on his own?

"Well, I keep getting songs to direct but I am waiting for the right song for which I can connect immediately with the melody and can create some great stuff. I am sure that will happen soon," he wraps up.

