Rajkummar feels fortunate to work with Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actor Rajkummar Rao feels fortunate to share screen space with seasoned stars such as Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the upcoming family entertainer 'Hum Do Hamare Do'.

The film tells the story of a man who adopts a "mummy" and "papa" to win over his "to be" wife, as Rajkummar brings Paresh and Ratna home to complete his family.

Rajkummar said: "Paresh sir is a lot of fun in real life just like he is on camera. There is a lot to learn from him, not only has he done some brilliant work, he is also a very big cinephile, which is how we became good friends. I feel fortune to call someone so senior in the industry as a friend."

Talking about Ratna Pathak Shah, he added: "I've admired Ratna ma'am since my early days, right from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is very passionate about acting and brings a lot of grace to her character; I sensed that many times when we were enacting scenes."

Dinesh Vijan presents 'Hum Do Hamare Do', also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

