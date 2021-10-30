Rajkummar Rao to marry Patralekhaa in November 2021?

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao might is likely to tie the knot with Patralekha this year in November. According to a E-Times report, the Newton actor will be tieing the nuptial knot in November first week by 10, 11, or 12. Celebrities close to the couple have been informed apparently and it is going to be a close-knit ceremony with industry friends, family and other close friends. The couple has been in a relationship for nearly 10 years now.

When Patralekhaa was questioned in 2018 about taking the matrimonial plunge, she reportedly said that Rajkummar Rao and she still have a lot to achieve and have no such plans for about 6-7 years. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been going steady since nearly 10 years and have been in a live-in relationship for a very long time.

On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal. Apart from that, he has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Vikram Rao’s Hit: The First Case.