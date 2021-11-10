Ram Charan and Jr NTR's exclusive pic from 'RRR' sets goes viral

Hyderabad, Nov 10 Ram Charan and NTR-starrer 'RRR' is a most anticipated movie, as the multi-starrer is a pan-India film directed by popular filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

The makers are promoting the movie strategically. They have released an unseen candid photo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan chilling on the sets, which has drawn everyone's attention.

Sharing the exclusive photo on Twitter, RRR makers wrote, "A delightful snap of our Mass Ka Masters Chilling in between the song shoot !!."

This exclusive photo is from the sets of 'RRR'. Ram Charan and NTR are spotted having fun with each other. The first single 'Dosti' had created much hype for 'RRR' a couple of months ago, and this time the makers amplified the hype around the music album of this upcoming visual grandeur.

As 'Naatu Naatu' is to be released Wednesday, this song is expected to be a high voltage dance number. and is titled 'Naacho Naacho' in Hindi. M.M. Keeravaani has composed the music, and the Telugu version of the song has been sung by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. 'Naatu Naatu's lyrics are penned by Chandrabose.

