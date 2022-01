Ram Charan sends sweetest birthday wishes to Prabhas

'Baahubali' star Prabhas received a plethora of wishes from friends and members of the film fraternity as he turned a year older on Saturday.

Despite being late to wish, it was actor Ram Charan's special note for him that grabbed social media attention.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas. Keep shining and spreading love like you always do!!"

If ongoing rumours in media are to be believed, the two of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema will soon be seen working together in a multi-starrer.

Speaking of their work fronts, Ram Charan will soon be seen playing the lead in magnum opuses like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Acharya', and '#RC15' co-starring Kiara Advani.

Whereas, Prabhas will be seen playing the lead role in 'Radhe Shyam', whose intriguing teaser was released today, as a treat to his fans.

He also has Om Raut's action drama 'Adipurush', Prashanth Neel's magnum opus 'Salaar', and Nag Ashwin's project 'K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

