Ram Charan visits Puneeth Rajkumar's family after missing late actor's funeral

Ram Charan flew down to Bengaluru on Wednesday to pay condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family. Ram Charan was unable to pay his last respects before the actor’s funeral, so he headed to Karnataka today to visit the family, taking a break from shooting for #RC15 with Shankar. “Unable to digest,” (sic) Ram Charan had written upon learning of Puneeth’s passing, adding, “My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met. My deepest condolences to his family & fans..! We will miss you a lot dear brother!! (sic)”



RamCharan Condolences to #PuneethRajkumar's family and pays his deepest respect. pic.twitter.com/gF9VeEsZyq — Team RamCharan (@AlwayzRamCharan) November 3, 2021

His RRR co-star Jr NTR was present at Puneet's funeral last Sunday. Puneeth Rajkumar was cremated with full state honours and wrapped in tri colour flag at Kanteerava Stadium, where his parents are also buried.Puneeth Rajkumar was at the gym when he collapsed due to a stroke. He was rushed to the hospital immediately for treatment but was pronounced dead in a few minutes. Charan's father Chiranjeevi along with Venkatesh Daggubati, Ali and Srikanth had paid final tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar. Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, he was loved by everyone including celebs from different industries and fans.