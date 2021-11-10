Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to marry in April 2022?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly get married next year owing to their work commitments this year. As per the latest report in ETimes TV, they will get married by April 2022. An Etimes report stated that the coming months are going to be very hectic for both Alia and Ranbir owing to their work commitments. The duo has at least four film releases next year. Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release.

The actress has left for Delhi for a schedule of ‘Rocky Aur Rani. Ranbir, on the other hand, also has an array of projects in his kitty. Amongst them is Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film apart from Brahmastra with Alia. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he and Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but then Covid-19 struck. He said, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for more than four years. They are often spotted together at various events.

