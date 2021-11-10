Raqesh Bapat hospitalised after he complains of excruciating pain due to kidney stone

TV actor and Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat had to leave BB house in between the game after he suffered severe kidney stone pain. Sources close to the show informed ETimes that Raqesh suffered pain on November 8’s night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in the afternoon today on November 9 at Filmcity, Mumbai. Raqesh is under observation and will likely return to the house after recovery. Raqesh Bapat entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestant. The Tum Bin actor fell for Shamita Shetty at the Bigg Boss OTT house. Their fans even nicknamed the couple ‘Shara.’ After Bigg Boss OTT ended, Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house while Raqesh remained outside.

Earlier, while speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh praised Shamita for her outspoken and frank behaviour, he said: “She is a very strong woman, a woman I really appreciate, a woman I would want to be with. She has got a very strong mind, her thoughts are very clear. She has a pure soul. She is very caring. That’s what I love about her. She shows, and tells the other person what she feels. There is clarity, and I love people who have a lot of clarity. I do have a soft corner.” Answering a fan who asked about their relationship status, he said, “It’s slow and steady. We have spent some time together, but not a lot of time, we need to know each other more, and I’m sure she does. I don’t want to rush into anything. In matters like these, you need to deal with the heart in the right place. Let’s see where it goes. We will put an effort. We like each other, we are great friends, hopefully when something happens, you will know.” After entry of Raqesh Bigg Boss arranged a romantic date for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Shamita and Raqesh enjoyed their date night, glancing into each other’s eyes. The two eventually broke into a romantic dance and Shamita planted a kiss on his cheek. Shamita and Raqesh even declared that this is their second official date.

