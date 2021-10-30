Remixes are great, really like them: Kumar Sanu

Mumbai, Oct 30 Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu does not mind song recreations as it helps youngsters to resonate with golden hits.

Kumar Sanu appeared on the 'Zee Comedy Show' as a special guest. While the musician entertained everyone with his songs, he also shared some interesting stories and spicy anecdotes during the shoot.

He talked about his opinion on song remixes, while he was on the show.

He said: "I feel remixes are great, I really like them. In fact, remixes and recreations have been happening for a long time now and I feel our songs are being much more appreciated now. If they are being remixed it means they are good enough to be considered to be made again."

He added: "I think that via remixes of some songs, the younger generation who didn't know who sang these songs or never heard the evergreen songs, are getting to know and hear them. I remember Honey Singh added his style to 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana' and some people didn't appreciate it. But I really liked it and I feel remixes are key for youngsters to resonate with our golden hits. This way they will get to know who actually sang these songs."

Kumar Sanu also shared that he wants singers who sang the old numbers to be a part of the recreations too.

"Having said that, I feel remixes with the original singers who sang those songs, if they are still alive, should be considered and I would appreciate it more," he said.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor