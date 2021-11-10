Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts defreezed, and her gadgets returned

A special court has ordered the unfreezing of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts and the return of her electronic gadgets over a year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her in connection with the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death.In her plea for defreezing her bank accounts, Rhea Chakraborty said that she is 'an actor/model by profession' and that 'NCB freezed the bank accounts and FDs by Notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, and it is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her'. Her application stated that the operation of bank account is required for making the payment of salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments, etc. The actress said that she supports her own lifestyle from the amount in the bank accounts. Her brother is also dependent on her. She said that her bank accounts had been frozen for 10 months, and it was causing prejudice to her, so, they should be defreezed.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB opposed the application while stating that financial investigation in the case is going on, and it is not completed yet. Serpande contested that if the accounts are defreezed, then it will hamper the investigation. It was further contended that if the bank accounts are defreezed, then there is a high possibility of involving the said amount in drug mafia and drug related business. Hence, he urged for rejecting the application. However, the investigating officer in the case said that it would be best to leave the issue to the discretion of the court.In another plea, Rhea Chakraborty sought that her gadgets, a Macbook Pro Apple Laptop and Apple Iphone, be returned. Atul Sarpande said that the articles were seized and sent to laboratory and now they have received the same from laboratory. It is further submitted that the investigating officer has already informed the actress to collect her property. The court ordered that the gadgets be returned to Rhea on ‘Supurtnama’ after due verification and identification, and executing indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000.(NCB) arrested her in connection with the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The NCB also arrested her brother and over two dozen others, including alleged drug peddlers, last year in the same case. The Chakraborty siblings have since been released on bail.