Richa Chadha on 'Inside Edge' character: I'm just the polar opposite of 'Zarina'

Mumbai, Oct 26 Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is playing the character of Zarina in the web series 'Inside Edge' that is soon to be out with its third season, says her character is just the opposite of who she is in real life.

'Inside Edge' is an Amazon original produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, who is now the creator and showrunner of this series. The third season will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

Richa said, "Zarina is an interesting character and although I am nothing like her in real life, I get how she became the way she did. I am just the polar opposite of Zarina's character, and this is one of the reasons I have thoroughly enjoyed playing the role immensely. The love for power, fame, money, comes alive in her character and is so real. I am excited about the third season and look forward to audience reviews because I feel Zarina, who has been wronged in so many ways since Season 1, will claw her way back to the person she once was."

'Inside Edge' is a fictional series that follows the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League. The first two seasons have garnered appreciation from the audience. Season three is in the works and will soon be released on Amazon Prime.

