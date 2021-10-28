Richa Chadha: Was a blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for first time

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space with her beau Ali Fazal in the upcoming series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. She calls it a blessing as she shot opposite the actor for the first time.

Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', the Indian adaptation of a French show, featuring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor along with cameos of several Bollywood celebrities - Farah Khan, Ali, Richa, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases on October 29 on Netflix.

Richa said: "It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting."

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is inspired by the French multi-season show, 'Dix Pour Cent' (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.

Richa added: "The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release."

