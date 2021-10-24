Rock group Jay and The Americans Frontman Jay Black dies at 82

Jay Black, the lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans has died at the age of 82 from complications due to pneumonia.

According to Deadline, his demise was confirmed in a post published on Saturday on the band's official Facebook page.

"Today, we mourn the passing of David Blatt a/k/a Jay Black and we acknowledge the great successes we had with him both as a partner and as a lead singer," a spokesperson wrote, adding "We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created. We'll always remember The Voice."

Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band's albums include 'Come a Little Bit Closer' and 'Sands of Time'.

Among the group's 21 charting hits were 'Only In America', 'Come A Little Bit Closer', 'Cara Mia', 'This Magic Moment', and 'Walkin' In The Rain'. Fans would call Black 'The Voice' because of his impressive vocal range.

The band, which was most active in the 1960s, made numerous appearances on pop radio programs including 'Hullabaloo' and 'Where the Action Is'; as well as variety shows such as 'The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson' and 'The Merv Griffin Show'. In 1964, Jay and the Americans opened for The Beatles at their first U.S. concert tour.

After the group disbanded in 1973, Black continued to perform and often included 'Pretty Woman' and 'Cryin' in his live act as a tribute to music icon Roy Orbison. He also acted in the TV movie 'Contract on Cherry Street', which starred Frank Sinatra and Joe De Santis.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Black is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor