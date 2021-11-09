'RRR' first song 'Naacho Naacho' promo catches Jr. NTR, Ram Charan in thrilling moves

Makers of the magnum opus 'RRR' on Tuesday dropped a teaser of the film's first song, 'Naacho Naacho' featuring superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, a day before the release of the dance number.

'RRR' film team took to the official Twitter handle to inform the fans that the new song 'Naacho Naacho' was all set to be released on Wednesday.

A small promo of the song was shared where the catchy tune can be heard and cutouts of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan could be seen. The song comes out at 4 pm on November 10, Wednesday, and the fans just could not calm themselves as they filled the comments section with a lot of praises.

Apart from Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the multi-starrer film features, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

