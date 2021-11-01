'Rust' director seen wearing arm sling after movie set accident

Los Angeles, Nov 1 Joel Souza, director of the film 'Rust', is on the road to recovery.

More than a week after he was accidentally shot by veteran actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film, the director was seen wearing an arm sling in the first picture since the accident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 48-year-old filmmaker was spotted outside his home in Palo Alto, California.

His friend claimed that he's still mourning the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the same accident.

"Joel is in pieces. He was standing right behind Halyna," the friend shared.

The friend added: "They were both looking into the camera monitor as Alec fired the gun straight at them. He is utterly devastated."

The shooting happened during the filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21.

When Baldwin fired a prop gun, Souza was reportedly standing directly behind Hutchins.

Unfortunately, Hutchins died after she was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital for stomach surgery.

Souza, on the other hand, managed to escape death after he was rushed into emergency care at Christus St. Vincent's hospital. He only spent a night in hospital after getting a bullet removed from his shoulder.

