Ryan Reynolds: Hopefully I work in films that are surprising

New Delhi, Nov 8 From starring in romantic comedies to portraying a witty superhero, doing high octane action and winning hearts with his spontaneous one-liners, Ryan Reynolds ups his own game with each character he plays on screen.

The Hollywood star is all set to sweep the audience once again with his performance once again as a thief named Nolan Booth in the upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice'.

In a conversation with during a select roundtable, Reynolds talked about the pressures of upping his own ante and competing with himself and his own characters.

He told : "That's a good question. You know a little bit. The next movie that I have coming out is called 'Adam Project' and it's a blockbuster kind of a movie but it is much more like a personal story. It's far more emotionally grounded than something like this."

"There is no intense sarcasm or pop culture references… It's very specific… It was inspired a little by 'ET' and some of those movies that I used to love as a kid … In tone not as a subject matter. I don't have pressure as such because I am excited to tell different kinds of stories and hopefully

