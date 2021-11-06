Sai Dharam Tej makes first appearance after accident, celebrates Diwali with family

Sai Dharam Tej made his first public appearance after a near-fatal bike accident in September. He took part in the Diwali celebrations at Chiranjeevi's household in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a photo of Sai Dharam Tej and the men of the Mega family from the Diwali bash. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, and several others were present. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With all your blessings and prayers, Sai Dharam has completely recovered. This is a real festival for my whole family.” Sharing Chiranjeevi’s tweet, the Indra actor wrote a message for his fans. He mentioned that recovering from the bike accident is like a rebirth.

He credited his fans for the second life. “Getting so much love from you in this life is my previous life’s good deeds,” he wrote in Telugu. Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered a fracture in his collarbone and underwent surgery for the same. After being hospitalised for over a month, Sai Dharam Tej got discharged last month and finally made his first appearance on Diwali. Sai Dharam Tej shared Chiranjeevi's post and wrote, "I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing (sic)."Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in director Deva Katta's Republic. The film released in theatres on October 1 and received a decent response from critics and the audience.