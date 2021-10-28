Saif, Kareena go holidaying in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Oct 28 Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in Jaisalmer spending their holidays with their two sons.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of her son in a playful mood standing in a mountain pose.

"Downward Dog Y'CEY'CEYoga runs in the family you seeYYY,#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ai," she wrote on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday also shared her picture on Twitter in sportswear. The picture shows her in her regular workout sessions. She captioned it "Desert Run".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor