Sanjay Dutt sends birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan
By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 09:21 PM2021-11-02T21:21:07+5:302021-11-02T21:30:07+5:30
Superstar Sanjay Dutt extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 56 on Tuesday.
The 'Khal Nayak' star took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of himself posing with his wife Manyata Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan.
Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!"
Sanjay and Shah Rukh have stuck together through thick and thin through the years. The 'Kalank' star did a special cameo for Shah Rukh in his film 'Ra. One'. The superstar duo even appeared together in a special dance number of the 2007 film, 'Om Shanti Om'.
If certain rumours are true, then the two will soon be seen sharing screen space for a big-budget film soon.
( With inputs from ANI )
