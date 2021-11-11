Sanjay Kapoor gets emotional as daughter Shanaya begins shooting for her debut film

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin her B-town journey today. To mark the day, her father, Sanjay Kapoor dropped several photos with her and wrote a sweet note on social media with the hashtag 'first day of shoot'.Sharing a bunch of old and new photos with Shanaya, Sanjay wrote: “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”Shanaya Kapoor responded by saying, “Love you dad (sic),” followed by a heart emoji. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor’s close friends Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, director Farah Khan and several others also congratulated Shanaya in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Shanaya Kapoor shared a video and some mesmerising photographs of herself on Instagram to announce that she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The filmmaker also shared a post announcing the same. Shanaya wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad (sic). Shanaya Kapoor has worked as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

