Sara accepts samosa pao from fan, netizens hail Kedarnath actress for her simplicity

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted taking samosa pav from her fan. A video of the actress accepting her favourite street food was shared on social media. A fan approached Sara in her car and offered her a packet of samosa pao, wrapped in a newspaper. Sara said, “Chalo de he do (Fine, give it to me)." The fan replied, “Samosa Pao." Sara then thanked the fan.Fans praised Sara on Instagram for her politeness.

One person wrote, “Sara is one of the most humble Bollywood star kids. She always greets her fans with so much love. Even though she didn't do a big Bollywood blockbuster yet, she has surely won many hearts with these gestures. Amrita raised one fine kid.” Another one said, “Hehe she is the sweetest.” Another one said, “Her love for food, is always visible this girl is so sweet."Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. The actress will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

