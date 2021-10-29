Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan broke down after Aryan got bail in drugs case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 in the ongoing high profile drugs case. As the bail news broke, Gauri Khan broke down in tears while speaking on the phone to her close industry friends including Maheep Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, as per India Today report. As per India Today's report, a close friend to the family spoke up and revealed the scenes after Aryan secured bail from Bombay HC after 3 weeks of his arrest. The source told the news channel that Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty called up Shah Rukh post the news broke. On the other hand, the source claimed that Gauri broke down as soon as she read the text about Aryan's bail. Further, it was claimed by the source that Gauri was on her knees, in tears and praying when she got to know that Aryan secured bail.

As per the Times of India report, the former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan in the case, said that Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy when he heard the news of his son’s bail being granted by the court. After Aryan's bail hearing, photos of Shah Rukh with the legal team including Lawyer Satish Maneshinde went viral on social media. The superstar was seen happily smiling with the legal team after his son secured bail in the Mumbai Cruise Ship raid case. Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today evening.



