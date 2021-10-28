Shah Rukh Khan celebrates son Aryan Khan's release from jail with his legal team

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He will spend at least one more night in prison as his team can apply for his release only after the Bombay High Court's formal order tomorrow. After, the court granted bail. Satish Maneshinde shared happy pictures with Shah Rukh Khan. Maneshinde along with legal team and the superstar celebrated the victory. Talking about the same, the legal team said "Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now."

"We are greatful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate," Satish Maneshinde and Aryan's legal team added. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.At present, Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchantt. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

