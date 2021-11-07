Shah Rukh Khan hides under an umbrella to avoid confrontation with media at airport

Shah Rukh Khan had jetted off to Delhi from Mumbai on a private plane for a urgent meeting. The paparazzi stationed outside the airport couldn’t get a glimpse of SRK as he chose to avoid the cameras completely. In the video, the actor's bodyguard can be seen using a black umbrella to cover him and escort him to the car. The actor successfully got into the car without getting papped. SRK was not traveling alone, he is seen accompanied by another person. The details of that person aren't available though. However, it is still unclear if it was SRK or a member of his family who got clicked at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan has been avoiding the media ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

The incident caught everyone’s attention, resulting in overwhelming support from Shah Rukh Khan's friends and fans around the globe. Meanwhile, it is being reported that SRK is being approached by several international media outlets for a tell-all interview on his son Aryan Khan’s recent drug case. According to India Today, his manager Pooja Dadlani, who stood like a rock by him during his testing times, has received multiple requests from the US and UK media outlets to get him to speak on the Aryan’s drug case. He was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they raided a cruise ship and busted a drug party. However, Shah Rukh has reportedly turned down all such requests. Reports suggest that SRK has decided to maintain his dignified silence on the entire controversy. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to release a statement soon.