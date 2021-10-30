Shah Rukh Khan to resume work after Aryan Khan’s birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will resume work, finishing shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ and filmmaker Atlee’s untitled project, after his eldest son Aryan Khan’s birthday on November 13 as per a News 18 report. The source told the news channel that November usually is a month of celebration at Mannat. However, the source added that this year, SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday Diwali. The source told the channel, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support. "Further, the source also revealed that SRK is all set to return to shoot by end of this month as he does not want to keep producers waiting.

As per News18's source, "While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month." The report further claimed that as soon as Aryan got his bail, the crews of both films began prepping for the schedules. The source told News18, "As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film. "Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road jail today, October 30. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. After staying in NCB custody for 5 days, he was granted judicial custody on October 7.Aryan Khan was eventually granted bail on October 28 by the Bombay High Court. However, since the copy of the court order was not received on time, the release was delayed. SRK’s son finally came home today (October 30) after completing all the paperwork.