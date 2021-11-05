Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to appear before NCB today

Aryan Khan is set to appear before the NCB on Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, as per court orders. Justice Nitin Sambre, who granted bail to Aryan, had imposed as many as 14 conditions before setting him free. One of them was that he has to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am-2 pm. and also go there as and when called. As November 5 marks the first Friday after his release, Aryan is expected to turn up at the NCB office later in the day.

Aryan’s bail surety was signed by SRK’s dear friend and actress Juhi Chawla. She signed a bond of Rs. 1 lakh. Aryan, in his bail order, was asked to submit his passport before the Special Court and told that he cannot leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai. Aryan Khan has also been asked not to communicate with any co-accused involved directly or indirectly in similar activities and that he must not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media i.e. print media, electronic media etc. including social media. Meanwhile, Aryan and Shah Rukh spent time at their Alibaug house on the superstar’s birthday. They had kept the celebrations quite low-key.

