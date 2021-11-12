Shilpa Shetty celebrates 28 years of 'Baazigar'

Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'Baazigar' completed 28 years today. On this special day, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share a special post.The actress posted a video and penned a heartfelt note for the fans. The post was captioned as, ''Thank you! THANK YOU! THANKKKK YOU!!😘 🥁For all your love, support, encouragement, concern, prayers, and blessings over the past 28 YEARS! (Still can’t believe it!🙈)Love you all!♥️😘🤗🌈🧿~ Congratulations, #TeamBaazigar♥️🥳 ! What a wonderful journey it has been. Looking forward to the next 28🙏🥰 Heartfelt Gratitude to all my well wishers, fans .. I am cause YOU are♥️🌈😇🙏 #AbbasMustan @jainrtn #VenusMovies @iamsrk @kajol @daliptahil @iam_johnylever #RakheeGulzar #SiddharthRay @anumalikmusic''.

A huge gamble for then rising star Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) who dared to play the titular anti-hero role rejected by his peers Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar; Baazigar became an instant box office hit and catapulted SRK in to the top league. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in ‘Hungama 2.’ The actress was recently seen as a judge at the reality show 'Super Dancer 4' with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The reality show had its last episode aired on 9 October 2021.