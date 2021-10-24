Shilpa Shetty gears up for first Karva Chauth post Raj Kundra controversy

After bail to her husband Raj Kundra in the porn video racket case, actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth.

The 'Dhadkan' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself in which she could be seen decked in an exquisite red coloured suit.

Shilpa looked drop-dead gorgeous as she sported her red ensemble with her signature red bridal bangles (choora), her mangalsutra, diamond earrings, sindoor, and a tiny bindi.

The actor kept her wavy hair open and finished off her look with light makeup.

Shilpa could also be seen wearing her diamond wedding ring on her ring finger.

Sharing the alluring picture, she wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies.. May you and yours be blessed with health, protection, and abundance always."

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their spouse.

This is Shilpa's first Karva Chauth after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the porn video racket case.

The couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala. Shilpa and Raj are parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and one-year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. '

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor