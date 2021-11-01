Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra, who used to actively share hilarious videos on social media, has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He was arrested in a pornography case in July and was released after spending almost two months in jail.Mumbai Court granted bail to Raj in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. In his application, he claimed that he was being made a "scapegoat" and that there was no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

In the bail, he claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under the law. Raj's absence from family get-togethers and celebrations have already sparked separation rumours, although Shilpa has chosen to maintain a dignified silence. Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. They have two children - Viaan and Samisha. The couple were famous for their hilarious reels on social media. Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police. A magistrate's court sent him to police custody till July 27. A day after his arrest, a lot of data was deleted from the records, said police. Raj Kundra's lawyer, Abad Ponda, has objected to the content being classified as pornography, arguing that similar material is available on OTT platforms like Netflix.

