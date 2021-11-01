Shooting of Nushrratt Bharuccha's film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' stopped after crew members tests positive for COVID-19

The shooting of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari', has been temporarily paused after four crew members tested positive due to COVID-19. After the positive cases were confirmed. Along with that, they also took the swift call to send everyone back home without any further delay, hence the production had to be paused. The filming schedule will now commence again on November 27, after the mandatory two-week quarantine for everyone present on the sets, and the film will be completed by December 12.

Earlier, the film's production had to be halted when Nushrratt sprained her leg in October, during a Holi song sequence shoot. In 'Janhit Mein Jaari', Nushrratt, who is essaying a lead role in the family entertainer, will be seen portraying a very different character. Apart from her, the film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh, the quirky film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. On the work front, the 'Dream Girl' actress will next be seen in the horror film 'Chhorii', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' and 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal.