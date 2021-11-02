Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' releases on May 13 next year

Mumbai, Nov 2 Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mission Majnu' is scheduled for theatrical release on May 13, 2022.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty

The film is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent for the first time, who leads India's operations.

While the film marks the Bollywood debut of south actress Rashmika Mandanna, it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor