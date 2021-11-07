'Skylab' trailer: A dose of comedy makes the drama promising

Hyderabad, Nov 7 The makers of Nithya Menen and Satya Dev-starrer 'Skylab' have unveiled a trailer from the movie. The trailer introduces the main characters from the movie, and also fuels the anticipation around the story.

The 'Skylab' trailer introduces Nithya Menen as Gowramma, a rookie reporter, who is always eyeing a piece of sensational news that would bring her an individual identity in her village. Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna are central characters, and the period drama deals with the crash of an experimental lab built in space called 'Skylab'.

Set in 1979 in a village named Banda Lingampally in Telangana, the film is laced with witty notions here and there along with the innocence of the native people, who are anxious about the crash of 'Skylab'. How the prominent people of the village encash the fall of 'Skylab' for their selfishness is portrayed.

